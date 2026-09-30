Ohio Parents Say Netflix Hooks Kids For Ad Data

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 30, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Netflix falsely marketed itself as a "kid-friendly" streaming alternative to Big Tech platforms while secretly building an addictive surveillance machine around children, Ohio parents have claimed in a proposed class action, which is at least the third lawsuit accusing the company of harvesting families' personal data....
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