Ariz. Land Swap Survives Despite 11-Judge 9th Circ. Dissent

By Crystal Owens ( September 30, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit won't rethink a decision to allow a 2,500-acre land exchange within Arizona's Tonto National Forest that tribal nations and conservation groups say will destroy a sacred Apache worship site, with 11 judges arguing in a dissent that a 2025 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the dispute was wrong....
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