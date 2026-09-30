What's Next For Prediction Markets If States Win At High Court
By Howard Herndon ( September 30, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's Sept. 2 petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve the fight over who regulates prediction markets has put a multibillion-dollar question squarely in front of the justices: Are sports-related event contracts financial derivatives subject exclusively to federal oversight, or are they gambling products that states can regulate the way they regulate any other sportsbook?...
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