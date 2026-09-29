Boeing Can't Avoid Punitives With HQ Move, Passengers Say

By Ben Adlin ( September 29, 2026, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Passengers suing The Boeing Co. over the 2024 blowout of an aircraft door panel told a Washington state court on Monday that the aerospace giant can't escape punitive damages under Illinois law, claiming that corporate decisions made at the company's former Chicago headquarters are to blame for the event....
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