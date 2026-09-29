Trump Admin Can't Use Anti-DEI, Citizenship Rules For Grants

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 29, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge on Tuesday said the U.S. Department of Justice can't impose new conditions related to diversity, equity and inclusion activities and immigration status on domestic violence assistance grants, a ruling that sides with a coalition of states and nonprofits that challenged the restrictions....
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