Brightline Can Tap $190M In Ch. 11 Financing, Judge Says
By Vince Sullivan ( September 29, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Entities that own high-speed rail network Brightline Florida received a New Jersey bankruptcy judge's permission Tuesday to obtain interim access to $190 million of Chapter 11 financing in an unconventional loan package involving a nondebtor that runs the railroad....
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