Cognizant Inks $2.8M Deal To End 401(k) Fees Suit

By George Woolston ( September 30, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Information technology company Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp. will pay $2.8 million to resolve former employees' claims that it saddled its 401(k) plan with poor investment options and high fees, according to a filing in New Jersey federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.