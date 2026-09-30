DC Judge Sends Shinnecock Land Dispute To NY Court

By Crystal Owens ( September 30, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. district court judge is moving a challenge over a decision to place 84 acres into a "restricted fee" status for the Shinnecock Indian Nation to a New York district court, saying the interest in "having local controversies decided at home tips heavily in favor of transfer."...
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