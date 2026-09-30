DOJ Calls Meat Plant Workers' Wage-Fixing Deals 'Inadequate'
By Bryan Koenig ( September 30, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice intervened Tuesday in Colorado federal court antitrust litigation accusing the country's largest meat producers of fixing wages at their beef and pork processing plants, arguing that the class action settlements resolving the case are insufficient because they do nothing to block future wage-fixing....
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