9th Circ. Judges Doubt X's Claims Against Anti-Hate Group

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 30, 2026, 11:55 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit judges appeared skeptical Wednesday of X Corp.'s bid to revive claims against two nonprofits for scraping tweets to study online hate speech, with one judge questioning X's contract damages claim and another doubting that the nonprofits could be held liable for publishing true information....
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