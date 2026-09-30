3 States Ask High Court To Block Abortion Shield Laws

By Dan McKay ( September 30, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to strike down shield laws for reproductive care in New York, California and Massachusetts, alleging they illegally allow the mailing of abortion medication into states that restrict or ban abortion....
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