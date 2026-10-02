Calif. Tribe Loses Bid To Restore Gaming Eligibility

By Crystal Owens ( October 2, 2026, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal court has rejected a California tribe's request to pause the government's reversal of its gaming eligibility on 160 acres in Vallejo, ruling the Indigenous nation did not clear the high bar to prove the feds' decision would cause economic losses or sovereign harm....
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