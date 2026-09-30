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Parler Ex-CEO Makes Final Trial Pitch For $100M Damages

By Cara Salvatore ( September 30, 2026, 11:27 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of social media site Parler made his final argument Wednesday that he was wrongly stripped of a stake worth up to $100 million, with his lawyer telling a Nevada jury a valuation finding the entire company worth $10.81 was "bunk."...

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