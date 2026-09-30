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Senate Panel Seeks To Hold AI Giants Liable For Rogue Hacks

By Allison Grande ( September 30, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- Several U.S. senators made a bipartisan push Wednesday to impose both civil and criminal liability on the makers and users of advanced artificial intelligence models for the misuse of these systems, arguing that such a move would give these companies more incentive to combat cyberattacks carried out by rogue AI agents and other potential harms. ...

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