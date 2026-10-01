Merrill Lynch To Pay $39M Over Retirement Cash Sweep Rates
By Katryna Perera ( October 1, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit has reached a $39 million settlement with account holders in a suit alleging the wealth management division swept idle funds in customers' retirement accounts into low-interest accounts instead of paying the proper market interest rates....
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