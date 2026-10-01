Judge Bars HHS Medicaid Cuts For Wash. Noncitizens On SSI

By Elaine Briseño ( October 1, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has temporarily halted the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' attempts to cancel Medicaid benefits to noncitizens in Washington state receiving supplemental security income, finding the loss of benefits could lead to permanent disability or death....
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