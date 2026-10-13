How Evergreen Language Can Sink Landlord Credit Support

By Peter Breckheimer and Kathryn Turner ( October 13, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Letters of credit are a staple of commercial leasing, particularly when a landlord relies on credit support instead of — or in addition to — a cash security deposit or guaranty. But court decisions from the last couple of years are a useful reminder that evergreen protection depends on the language actually used in a letter of credit, not on the terms of the lease agreement or what the beneficiary believed it bargained for....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.