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Expert Analysis

How Evergreen Language Can Sink Landlord Credit Support

By Peter Breckheimer and Kathryn Turner ( October 13, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Letters of credit are a staple of commercial leasing, particularly when a landlord relies on credit support instead of — or in addition to — a cash security deposit or guaranty. But court decisions from the last couple of years are a useful reminder that evergreen protection depends on the language actually used in a letter of credit, not on the terms of the lease agreement or what the beneficiary believed it bargained for....

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