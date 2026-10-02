BREAKING: Parler Ex-CEO Wins $11M Over Ouster From Social Media Site

By Cara Salvatore ( October 2, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Nevada jury found Friday that Parler co-founder John Matze is owed $10.8 million for the stake he was stripped of after billionaire business partner Rebekah Mercer and others allegedly changed the social media company's constitution to get rid of him, sending the case to a punitive damages phase....
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