Meta Beats Calif. Drivers' DMV Data Collection Suit

By Mike Curley ( October 1, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action alleging Meta Platforms Inc. illegally obtained information from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles through its Pixel software, saying the plaintiffs leading the complaint haven't shown that Meta got any personal or embarrassing information....
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