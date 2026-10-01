Zillow Users Can't Sue Over Microsoft Session Replay Tech
By Rachel Riley ( October 1, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action claiming Zillow used Microsoft browser tracking software that shared users' website activity with third parties, saying Wednesday that the plaintiffs went against a prior court order by inappropriately tacking two new claims onto the latest version of the lawsuit....
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