Meta Smart Glasses Suit Will Test Privacy Law For Bystanders

By Owen Agho, Brian McGinnis and Lyric Menges ( October 5, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- If you scroll through any popular social media app, you've probably seen the format: A man approaches a woman in public and tries to chat her up, flirt, "rizz her up," as the kids say. The footage is shot from his perspective, often at close range, and it looks casual, almost candid....