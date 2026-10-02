Class Cert. Denied In Planned Parenthood Tracking Tech Row
By Gianna Ferrarin ( October 2, 2026, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined to certify a proposed class of individuals alleging Planned Parenthood Federation of America allowed third-parties to intercept their sensitive information via tracking technologies embedded on its website, finding their attempt to bring common evidence amounted to "speculation and conjecture."...
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