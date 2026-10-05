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Expert Analysis

Why Importers Should Assess IEEPA Refund Claims Now

By Samuel Finkelstein ( October 5, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The legal battle over President Donald Trump's International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs may be over, but for many importers, the battle to obtain duty refunds is not....

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