11th Circ. Won't Revive Carnival Cruise Jacuzzi Hatch Fall Suit

By Mike Curley ( October 5, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit won't reinstate a cruise passenger's suit against Carnival Corp. alleging she fell down a jacuzzi maintenance hatch while aboard a 2024 cruise, saying she failed to show the cruise line had any constructive notice of the danger....
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