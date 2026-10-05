Fed. Circ. Orders Tossing Indemnity Bid On Different Grounds
By Elliot Weld ( October 5, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday ordered a federal district judge to lift an order dismissing shopping mall owner Simon Property Group's indemnification claim against gift card company Blackhawk Network over a patent infringement case involving methods of executing card payments....
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