Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Jarek Rutz ( October 5, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court this past week temporarily froze roughly 32.1 million Talkdesk Inc. shares in a fight over a disputed foreclosure involving founder and CEO Tiago Paiva, while rejecting Saama Technologies founder Suresh Katta's nearly $68 million earnout bid and awarding the company about $7.3 million....
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