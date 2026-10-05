9th Circ. Revives Antitrust Suits Against Invisalign

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 5, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday reversed Invisalign-maker Align's summary judgment win in two class actions accusing the company of monopolizing the clear teeth aligner market, saying in a published opinion that Align's true reason for ending tech interoperability with a rival is still up for dispute....
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