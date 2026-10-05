Intel Case May Clarify Dismissal Standard For 401(k) Suits

By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 5, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday from former Intel Corp. workers looking to revive a suit claiming their retirement savings suffered because of shoddy investments, a case that could shed light on what it takes to keep challenges to allegedly subpar 401(k) offerings alive....
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