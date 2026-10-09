Species Protections May Differ By State Under Senate Bill
By Gautama Mehta ( October 9, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Senate bill proposing to change federal agencies' consultation process for energy and infrastructure projects could lead to inconsistent wildlife protections in different states and includes some provisions that may ultimately be counterproductive to speeding up development....
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