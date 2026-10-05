Expedia Hit With Antitrust Suit Over Hotel Pricing Restrictions

By Rachel Riley ( October 5, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Expedia broke federal antitrust law by barring listed hotels from selling rooms at lower rates through their own booking channels and using algorithms to punish them for offering reduced prices on competing travel agency websites, consumers claimed in a proposed class action filed in Washington federal court Friday....
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