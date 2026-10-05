Feds Wrap Up Case In $53M Uranium Finance Theft Trial

By Stewart Bishop ( October 5, 2026, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday concluded their case against a Maryland cybersecurity consultant accused of stealing about $53 million in crypto from Uranium Finance, a two-pronged heist that purportedly capitalized on "bugs" in smart contracts and brought about the end of the short-lived decentralized exchange....
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