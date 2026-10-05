Airbnb Can't Monopolize 'BNB' Acronym, Real Estate Co. Says

By Gina Kim ( October 5, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Airbnb cannot monopolize the acronym "BNB," which is an internationally recognized, generic and unregistrable abbreviation for "Bed and Breakfast," and its opposition to a luxury real estate management enterprise's trademark application for "LUXBNB" should be dismissed, alleges a declaratory action filed Monday in New York federal court. ...
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