AppLovin Skirts Controls To Show Kids Explicit Ads, Suit Says
By Lauren Berg ( October 5, 2026, 11:28 PM EDT) -- The county of San Diego lodged a lawsuit Monday alleging digital advertising platform AppLovin Corp. strips away parental controls meant to shield children from sexual and violent material in order to steer graphic ads to children and harvest their sensitive information to train its artificial intelligence....
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