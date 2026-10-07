Iraq Telecom Seeks Docs In $1.8B Award Feud
By Caroline Simson ( October 7, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Iraq Telecom is urging a New York federal judge to order a Lebanese bank to turn over documents as it seeks enforcement of a three-year-old $1.8 billion arbitral award stemming from a fraudulent scheme that gutted its $810 million investment in Kurdish mobile operator Korek Telecom Co....
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