Rental Fintech Co. Says Rival Is Operating Unlawful Scheme

By Hope Patti ( October 6, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A fintech company that provides rent and security deposit insurance products accused a competitor of flouting insurance regulations, paying unlawful kickbacks to clients and misrepresenting the nature and legality of its products, telling a Georgia federal court that it has lost business because of the rival company's practices....
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