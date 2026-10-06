Quill & Arrow Says Ford Fee Fraud Claims Lack Details

By Linda Chiem ( October 6, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Quill & Arrow LLP has urged a California federal judge to reject Ford Motor Co.'s lawsuit alleging the personal injury firm saddled it with high-priced legal bills for work purportedly handled by overseas virtual assistants or nonlawyers, saying the automaker offers little evidence to support its rehashed claims....
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