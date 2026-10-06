Sprout Social Must Face Suit Over Troubled Acquisition
By Katryna Perera ( October 6, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid from Sprout Social Inc. to dismiss a proposed investor class action alleging the social media management company missed its financial guidance and struggled to integrate an influencer marketing platform it acquired, finding the suit's challenged statements are actionable and that the claims suggest the defendants knowingly committed fraud. ...
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