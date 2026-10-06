DOD Seeks 1st Circ. Relief Over Fee Award In Grant Cap Case
By Ganesh Setty ( October 6, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is appealing a Massachusetts federal court's decision awarding attorney fees to an academic organization that helped successfully argue that the department's cap on reimbursing indirect costs from universities' grant-funded research was unlawful....
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