CVS Can't Get Second Shot At Tossing Investors' AI Use Suit
By Jessica Corso ( October 6, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday declined to give CVS another opportunity to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of inflating its revenues through the use of artificial intelligence. ...
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