Nike Loses Bid To End Suit Over Misleading Email Promos

By Gina Kim ( October 6, 2026, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. must face a proposed class action claiming it spammed customers' inboxes with emails containing misleading subject lines about discount deals that have no expiration dates, as a Washington state judge on Monday rejected Nike's argument that the plaintiff fails to adequately allege the emails were false....
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