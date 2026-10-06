Roundup Expert Admits EPA Clear On Overall Lack Of Harm
By Cara Salvatore ( October 6, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A toxicologist testifying in the latest Roundup trial acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's exhaustive 2017 review of glyphosate science found that the balance of the evidence didn't support a link between glyphosate and human cancer....
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