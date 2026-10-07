Model Accuses Baldoni's Atty Of Perry Death Smear Campaign
By James Boyle ( October 7, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles woman has accused prominent entertainment attorney Bryan Freedman and several public relations professionals in California state court of participating in an online smear campaign that falsely linked her to the death of actor Matthew Perry, claiming the campaign was part of a broader network of anonymous websites targeting critics and adversaries of the defendants and their clients....
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