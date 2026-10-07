Only Animus Claims Viable In Yemen TPS Suits, Judge Says

By Ganesh Setty ( October 7, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has dismissed the thrust of two lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's revocation of Yemen's temporary protected status designation, though it still allowed the plaintiffs to pursue their intentional discrimination claims....
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