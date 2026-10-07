Don't Let Post-Merger Iridium Disrupt Astronomy, FCC Told
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 7, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Astronomers have warned the Federal Communications Commission that aerospace company Rocket Lab USA Inc. must fulfill its obligations to avoid harmful interference if the agency approves the license transfer needed for its proposed $8 billion purchase of satellite operator Iridium Communications....
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