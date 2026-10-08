Hotel Guest Argues Info Exchange Fight Fits Digital Era

By Lauraann Wood ( October 8, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The give-to-get nature of a software service allowing luxury hotels to access competitors' occupancy data only upon contributing their own should be enough to plausibly outline an age-old illegal information exchange in the more modern digital era, a hotel guest told the Seventh Circuit....
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