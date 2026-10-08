2nd Circ. Says Filed Rate Doctrine Bars Utility Bond Claims

By Katryna Perera ( October 8, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has declined to revive a suit alleging Bloomberg LP reclassified certain utility company bonds to hike interest rates paid by electricity customers, finding that customers cannot challenge such rates because the utilities filed the interest rates with state regulators before issuing the bonds....
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