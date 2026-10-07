Trump 'Outsourced' White House Press Functions, Judge Told

By Cara Salvatore ( October 7, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Media organizations urged a New York federal judge on Wednesday to stop President Donald Trump from using Truth Social for his communications as long as the company offers paid early access to those posts, arguing that the private company's "entwinement" with the president violates the First Amendment....
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