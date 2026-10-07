Latch Investors Get Final OK For Derivative Suit Settlement
By Sarah Jarvis ( October 7, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has given its final approval to a settlement that includes various corporate governance improvements for the home technology company Latch Inc., after shareholders sued the company's top brass for allegedly improperly recognizing revenue in financial disclosures which led to restatements and a stock price decline....
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