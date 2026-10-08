'Melodramatic' Dodgers Fan's $11.8M Award Cut By $4M

By Craig Clough ( October 8, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge slashed an $11.8 million award for a Dodgers fan who lost vision in an eye after being struck by a police officer's projectile, calling his testimony about not playing catch "melodramatic" and citing a minor league player who returned to the field after losing vision in one eye....
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