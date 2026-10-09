Workers Say Waste Co. Shouldn't Escape 401(k) Suit

By Grace Elletson ( October 9, 2026, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Two workers of a waste collection company urged a Texas federal judge to keep their case in court, claiming the business burdened its $800 million retirement plan with an underperforming stable value fund, arguing the retention of the fund itself demonstrates the company's imprudence....
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